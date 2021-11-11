Katlego Maboe’s ex Monique Muller flaunts her new man: 'She’s happy…Now leave her alone'

Katlego Maboe’s ex-girlfriend and baby mama Monique Muller appears to have moved on from their much-publicised relationship. To say that the couple had a clean break when they split in 2020 is a bit far off.

The media personality found himself the target of cancel culture after a video of the pair arguing over the star cheating on his now-estranged partner surfaced on social media. Abuse allegations were soon after levelled against Maboe. But the drama between the two is far from over.

Muller took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week to say she is determined to remain patient until the court reaches a verdict, despite the backlash she received from social media trolls. This was in response to a Twitter thread posted by Maboe’s friend Volo Ganca, claiming to have witnessed her and her family harass the entertainer and said his team were in possession of the evidence. “Still outchea minding my business while the court of public opinion has made their judgment. I’m patiently waiting on judicial judgment. It’s obviously taking long because of all that ‘no evidence’ y’all be talking about,” she wrote.

Taking another swipe at her detractors, Muller posted another series of images on her IG stories showing her new squeeze. Pictures: @moniquemuller684/IG Stories Careful not to show his identity in any of the snaps, she wrote in one of her Stories: “She’s happy…Now leave her alone lol,” The Citizen reported. Judging from the images, the new couple may have shared a connection in the past.