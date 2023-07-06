Khloe Kardashian 'feels bad' for disgraced exes Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian "feels bad" about Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson "every day". The Good American founder split from Odom in December 2013 after four years of marriage, but she called their divorce proceedings to a halt to advocate for the basketball player following his near-fatal overdose in a Nevada brothel in October 2015, while her relationship with the father of her two children, True, four, and Tatum, 11 months, came to an end due to the basketball player's infidelity.

And the 39-year-old beauty admitted she can't help but feel sorry for both men, even though they were responsible for their own fates. Speaking to her sister Kim Kardashian on 'The Kardashians', after her sibling declared she was "not okay" amid ex-husband Kanye West's controversial anti-Semitic rants, Khloe said: "Every single day I feel bad about Lamar. Every single day.

"I feel bad about Tristan not being on a team right now. "Lamar is forever going to be remembered for being a drug user.

"These are Kanye's things but that doesn't mean we don't feel bad about it." In a confessional, Kardashian described the controversy surrounding West as like “watching a car crash in slow motion". Kardashian said: “None of us share these anti-Semitic views.

“We think it’s gravely irresponsible. We’re all very aware of the following Kanye has and how his words can be used to rile people up.” On how her sister was taking it, she continued: “Kim feels all this pressure. I know there is so much mounting up and there is only so much that one person can take. And Kim wants to protect her kids from everything.” The SKIMS founder - who has four children with West - found it "really f***ing hard" because while she felt like never talking to Kanye again, she has to think of their brood.