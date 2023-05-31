Learning from previous mistake, Jeff Bezos prepares prenup with Lauren Sanchez to protect his $138bn fortune

San Francisco - Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos, who had to shell out a whopping $38 billion to MacKenzie Scott following a divorce due to lack of a prenuptial agreement, is reportedly preparing to protect his $138bn fortune following his engagement with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. The engagement has now given their lawyers a riveting task, reports Hello! Magazine.

“Following his divorce with Scott, which cost him $38bn due to the lack of a prenuptial agreement, Bezos is likely to opt for extensive legal measures to protect his $138-billion fortune," the report noted. Bezos, 59, and Sanchez, 53, revelled in their engagement at La Petite Maison in Cannes, France, last week accompanied by Bezos' sister, Christina Bezos Poore, and her husband, Steve Poore. They savoured zucchini blossoms adorned with Parmesan cheese, complemented by a distinct off-menu $4 285 (about R84K) bottle of Dugat-Py Grand Cru from Domaine Bernard.

Bezos holds a broad real estate portfolio valued at over $500-million, with properties in Beverly Hills, Manhattan, and Washington DC.

Sanchez owns Black Ops Aviation, an aerial video company with high-profile clientele, and a grand $6.2-million home in Washington, according to the report. Despite a $57-billion dip in his net worth, Bezos remains among the top three wealthiest people on earth globally, following Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Earlier this month, Bezos was spotted shirtless, sunbathing with Sanchez on his $500-million luxurious yacht in Spain.