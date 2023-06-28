LOOK: ‘Everyone said you didn’t exist’ - ex Miss SA Claudia Henkel shows off her new man

While the former Miss South Africa Claudia Henkel is still going through a messy divorce from her husband Orin Roesstorff, it seems she has once again found love.

Henkel recently took to Instagram to show off her newfound love interest Michael Hoffman, a businessman who owns three Gary Rom hair salon franchises.

The video shows a few pictures of the couple looking truly in love as they embrace each other - both full of smiles.

The snippet captioned: “Everyone said you didn’t exist, I was living in a dream world…I waited for you, I dreamt about you and you exist @michaelhoffman78 my infinity… always and forever” is a clear illustration of their love for each other, regardless of the fact that she is still legally married to Roesstorff.