LOOK: ‘Everyone said you didn’t exist’ - ex Miss SA Claudia Henkel shows off her new man

Never give up on love.
While the former Miss South Africa Claudia Henkel is still going through a messy divorce from her husband Orin Roesstorff, it seems she has once again found love.
Henkel recently took to Instagram to show off her newfound love interest Michael Hoffman, a businessman who owns three Gary Rom hair salon franchises.
The video shows a few pictures of the couple looking truly in love as they embrace each other - both full of smiles.
The snippet captioned: “Everyone said you didn’t exist, I was living in a dream world…I waited for you, I dreamt about you and you exist @michaelhoffman78 my infinity… always and forever” is a clear illustration of their love for each other, regardless of the fact that she is still legally married to Roesstorff.
In 2019, the couple who had only been married for four years, decided to call it quits. Six months later Roesstorff showed off his girlfriend.
Earlier this year they had a commitment ceremony which many people thought was a wedding ceremony.
According to Huisgenoot, Henkel says it all feels like a fairytale. “I don’t even have words to describe it.”
The couple met on a blind date organised by her cousin.
She added: “I didn't know what he was going to look like, but I wondered what my dream man was doing. I made this relationship a reality. True love exists.”
The ex-beauty queen and Roesstorff met in 2011 and married in 2015.