LOOK: ‘We are engaged’ - Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith to tie the knot

She said yes! South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are engaged.

The Olympic gold medallist took to Instagram over the weekend to share the news. The series of images shows Smith, Rachel Kolisi's brother, going down on one knee on a mountaintop in Cape Town and proposing to the world record holder. Beaming with happiness Schoenmaker captions the post: “Don’t worry, I know what you are all thinking: ‘Why did he take so long?’ WE ARE ENGAGED”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by -TATJANA-SCHOENMAKER- (@tatjanaschoen) “I am lost for words. I am flippen going to marrying the man of me dreams 😱 I am in absolute awe and gratefulness to have the privilege, firstly to love you and now to start a new journey with you 🙏🏻❤️ YAYYYY YAYYY YAYY GOD IS SO GOOD!!” she adds. Smith took to his Instagram account to share the same images of the clearly over-joyed couple with a similar caption, “Don’t worry, I know what you are all thinking: “Why did I take so long?” 🏃🏻💍 I cannot believe that I get to spend the rest of my life with you.” A few months ago the couple went public with their relationship with an Instagram post of the love birds out at a rugby match at Kings Park in Durban.