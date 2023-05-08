Man tells woman he won’t go on a second date saying her salad without lettuce is a red flag

Pretoria – A woman who likes her salad without lettuce, had to find out the hard way that her preference could be a “turn off” to some people and ruin her chances of finding love. Allison from Oklahoma City in the US, went out on a first time date with Will. According to her, the outing went well, they had a great time and she thought another date was certain.

Unfortunately her hopes were dashed when Will didn’t return her calls and text messages. To get answers, Allison reached out to Second Date Update, a programme hosted on iheartRadio. The platform is used to help single people who were ghosted after going on one date. After Allison had reached out to the hosts and explained her story, Will was contacted to understand why he ghosted a woman who has interest in him.

“Why don’t you want to go out with Allison again,” asked the radio host. “Can I just start with the good stuff,” asked Will. “Yhea (Yes), go ahead,” said the host.

“Allison is super pretty and a great communicator and that’s all… usually that’s enough for me, if a woman has that, then yeah ill be down to go on more dates as long as there’s not any more red flags,” Will said. When explaining the red flag, Will said Allison’s failure to order a salad without lettuce was a warning. “She wants a salad but she wants no lettuce in the salad… she’s pretty but she aint lettuce on a salad pretty,” he explained.

Unable to hold herself after how Will described her, Allison jumped in the conversation before she could hear more insults. “Wait, what’s that supposed to mean, I’m pretty for what? What does that mean?” she asked sounding annoyed. “I’m just saying you are great looking, but you are not so good looking, you don’t go to a restaurant and order a salad with no lettuce, you don’t get to order a hamburger with no patty, you don’t get to order ice cream that’s not cold,” he said.

Allison tried to explain that she prefers her salad with no lettuce and it should not be an issue to Will as it doesn’t affect him. One of the hosts who was flabbergasted at the back and forth over a salad, asked Will if he was serious. “If she was a super model hot, I could totally put up with it but she’s not and I’m not going to put up with someone who orders a salad without lettuce,” he said.

“Well, first of all you are not super model hot either lets get that straight...You don’t want to date me is that what you saying,” she asked angrily. “You are 100% correct for the first in this phone call,” Will replied. “I was told you are a good guy, but you are a terrible, terrible person… You’ve insulted the way I look, how I order food, telling me I’m not a supermodel, you have to be a certain level of hot to order certain food, are you insane? how were you raised?” she retorted.

“I guess I’m not getting married because I don’t like lettuce,” is that it? “I think everyone listening is agreeing with me,” Will replied. The two agreed that a second date is not happening.