Meet Avril, the white Zulu 'queen' who’s now on King Misuzulu’s radar

Avril or Amelia as she is now fondly known as, captured South Africa’s attention when she appeared on our screens saying she wanted to be the very first white Zulu queen. During preparations for the ukungena esibayeni (the entering of the kraal ceremony), an eNCA reporter interviewed people in the crowd.

One person that stood out was a white woman dressed in a white T-shirt and decorative beads, saying she travelled all the way from Gauteng. And now, thanks to that video, Avril/Amelia has found global fame. During an interview with the 5 Breakfast team, Dan Corder asked her about the video which has now gone worldwide.

“Oh my word. I’ve got big plans, obviously. I need to make sure I put my best foot forward,” she laughed. In response, Corder mentioned that King Misuzulu had actually seen the video and he “was tickled”. “That makes me feel very excited. The closer we get to this meeting, the more likely that I might stand a chance,” said Avril.

She also mentioned to be given the opportunity to have interviews and “just to be able to restate my case from a more calm perspective is much valued by me”. Being her first Zulu coronation, Avril agreed that she definitely did stick out like a sore thumb. Your first white Zulu wife 🤣#eNCA #InkosiEsibayeni #Nongoma Siphamandla Goge #VukaAfrica pic.twitter.com/cB4kte54k2 — Vuka_Africa (@Thisthat_Acadmy) August 20, 2022 When co-host Xoli Zondo asked, “We know with the king, he can’t just marry anyone.

“You need to have royal blood in you. Do you know in terms of your lineage whether there is some royal blood?” Laughing at the question, Avril’s alter ego made an appearance, “I’m pretty sure Amelia Mariekie van Riebeek was a direct descendent of Queen Elizabeth.” Corder then wanted to know more about the difference between Amelia and Avril.

“It’s a wild idea because it’s certainly captured the nation’s imagination, this idea of a white woman who wants to be queen,” she mused. “I think there’s a narrative that white people need to step away now and just be very quiet because everything is too tender and too intense. “All we can do is move forward and try to see what reconciliation looks like in progress,” she explained.

Zondo also touched on a very pertinent issue: “Weren’t you afraid of coming out like that wasn’t seen as disrespectful?” Thinking before answering, Avril said: “It’s easier to throw yourself into the trajectory if you want to change things. “I wanted to just grab that narrative and ensure it’s a change for our whole country.”