Megan Fox erases Instagram account after using it to respond to Machine Gun Kelly affair rumour

Megan Fox erased her Instagram account after she used it to respond to rumours her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly had cheated with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd. The ‘Jennifer’s Body’ actress, 36, sparked talk she had split from rapper-turned-rocker MGK, 32, when she unfollowed him on the platform on Sunday, and posted lyrics from Beyoncé's 2016 track ‘Pray You Catch Me’ about her husband Jay Z’s affair.

Amid rabid fan speculation her quotes from the singer was proof she had ended things with the performer, she responded to fan rumours MGK had cheated on her with guitarist Sophie Lloyd by telling one of her followers who asked if the singer had “got with Sophie”: “Maybe I got with Sophie.” The ‘Transformers’ actress added a flame emoji to the post. By Sunday afternoon she had erased her Instagram feed, after erasing all photos of MGK from her grid and following only Eminem, Harry Styles and Timothée Chalamet.

MGK – born Colson Baker – has famously feuded with Eminem, 50, over the years, and fans branded Fox’s decision to follow him “savage”. Before Fox deleted her Instagram, she uploaded mirror selfies taken by a man standing beside her in the images, which she captioned: “You can taste the dishonesty / It’s all over your breath” – which are lyrics from Beyoncé's 2016 track ‘Pray You Catch Me’ about her husband Jay Z’s affair. Fox and MGK were last pictured together hours before her post at Drake’s Super Bowl party in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Fox, who shares three children with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, 49, last week paid tribute to MGK for his “humility and maturity” in a long Instagram post just before the Grammy Awards, where he lost out on Best Rock Album for his record ‘Mainstream Sellout’, with Ozzy Osbourne taking home the prize. When the duo attended events surrounding the Grammy Awards last week, Fox sported a pink cast on her right arm after she broke her wrist and suffered a concussion, but didn’t reveal how she got the injuries.

She said about MGK in her post ahead of the Grammys: “Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination. “You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before and I’m so proud of you.