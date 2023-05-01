Megan who? Machine Gun Kelly reportedly ‘acting like a single man’

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are no longer living together. The on/off couple - who reportedly had a brief split in February before reuniting for a make-or-break holiday together in Hawaii - have reportedly gone their separate ways recently, with Fox, 36, a no-show at MGK's birthday party last week.

A source told the US Sun: "Megan has not been at the house at all, since before his birthday. They were living together even before they went to Hawaii. "They've lived in a number of properties and moved to Encino last year when Kelly bought Logan Paul's former mansion.

"Megan didn't go to his birthday party which ended up getting shut down by the police, and she hasn't been around since, they're on a break again." And, according to insiders, MGK,33, doesn't appear to be heartbroken.

The source added: "He's acting like a single man right now, there are always people at the house, plenty of girls, with a ton of flashy cars outside, like the days before he was with Megan. "When their relationship is good he barely has anyone over, but lately he's been partying a lot and hanging around with the likes of ModSun, Avril [Lavigne's] ex. "Kelly has a brand new Rolls Royce SUV and gets his pal to drive him around with girls and other friends.