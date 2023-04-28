Meghan and Harry should do what’s best for them, says Gayle King

Gayle King says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in “a really good place” right now. The TV presenter – who is friends with Meghan and Prince Harry – has opened up about the former “Suits” star’s decision to stay at home in the US with the couple’s two children while her husband flies back his native UK to attend his father King Charles’s coronation on May 6, insisting they have made the right move.

Speaking to US Weekly, King explained: “I think Meghan and Harry should do what’s best for them. Clearly they know what’s going on in their family life. They know what’s going on over there… “I think they made the decision that’s best for them. But I think – as (far as) his dad (is concerned) – I’m glad (Harry is) going.”

She added of the couple: "(They are in) a really good place… You’ve seen the two of them together, and I know what they have is really true blue. And it’s good to see the happiness that they give each other.“ It was previously confirmed the Duke of Sussex, 38, would return to London to see his father and stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla, be formally crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6.

However, Meghan will stay behind with their children – Prince Archie, who turns 4 on the coronation day, and Princess Lilibet, who is 22 months – and Harry will reportedly return to his family shortly after the ceremony. Reports suggest the Duke will not stay for the rest of the celebrations and will skip the planned coronation concert at Windsor Castle on May 7, which will feature performances from stars including Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. A source told the Mirror newspaper: “After much back and forth, Harry said that he would be returning for the King’s coronation, but it will only be a fleeting visit.