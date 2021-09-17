Minnie Dlamini-Jones pens sweet message to hubby Quinton Jones on their wedding anniversary

How fast time flies. For Minnie Dlamini-Jones, it’s been a hot second since she said her vows to husband Quinton Jones. The happy couple just celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, with Dlamini-Jones taking to social media to pen a touching message to the love of her life.

“Happy Anniversary to us ❤️ I can’t believe it’s 4years already wow time flies!!!!,” wrote the television presenter. “Marriage is not easy and there are many times we’ve both wanted to call it quits but it’s days like today that remind us of the promise we made to each other ❤️ Love you Baba kaNetha.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini) The couple married in a lavish wedding in September 2017 on a wine farm in Somerset West. They then documented their journey to saying “I do” in a three-part docu-series, Becoming Mrs Jones.

At the time of airing on Vuzu Amp, Dlamini-Jones told IOL Entertainment: “Becoming Mrs Jones is a deeply personal, beautifully crafted and authentic documentary series where you will see my journey through my eyes and the eyes of my loved ones. “We wanted to ensure you can be part of the celebration, ride the wave of emotions with us, and for the first time, hear my story told by me – in my own words.” Since the birth of their son, the couple has been protective of their privacy, including not showing baby Netha’s face on social media.