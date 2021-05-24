Princess Charlene stays behind in SA as Prince Albert plays ’happy family’ amid claims of third paternity suit

Princess Charlene of Monaco has always been an avid supporter of causes that keep her connected to South Africa, whether it be heading an NGO that teaches children in underprivileged communities to swim or rallying her celebrity friends to support Covid-19 initiatives.

This week, she finds herself back in SA, this time, in support of rhino conservation.

Posting images on Instagram of herself getting up close and personal with the creatures, she looks engrossed in the experience while her family are back home in Monaco.

According to reports, the princess was supposed to jet back home this week, but a statement from the palace said she was battling an ENT (ear, nose and throat) infection “that does not allow her to travel” and join the rest of the family in Monte Carlo, the Daily Mail reported.

Over the weekend, Prince Albert had been pictured with the couple’s twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, at the Formula One qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Many are attributing Princess Charlene’s absence to reports of claims that Prince Albert is facing a paternity suit over a third love child.

The claim has been dismissed as a “hoax” by his legal team. And yet, rumour has it that the affair happened while he was dating Charlene after meeting the former Olympic swimmer in 2000.

In a show of support towards her husband, Charlene revealed to Point du Vue: “When my husband has problems, he tells me about it. I often tell him, ’No matter what, no matter what, I'm a thousand percent behind you. I'll stand by you whatever you do, in good times or in bad.’”