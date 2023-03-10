Say yes to the ring! Engagement trends for 2023

Whatever happens in the world, somewhere, star-crossed lovers will enter into new agreements to spend their lives together. Whether you’re planning to do it on one knee, shouting from the hilltops or under a starlit canopy, make sure that your engagement experience is a unique and most importantly, thoughtful.

A relaxed approach This day can be rather nerve wracking and exciting for both parties involved, that’s why the relaxed approach could be the best option for you. At the top of the list are couples' spa experiences. For instance, a half-day package of a welcome drink and snack, a couples massage. This is all dependent on the package you choose, feel free to spoil your soon-to-be life partner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adi + Mich | Travel Creatives (@chase.the.adventures) At-home trend Some are even opting to take the relaxation element a step further by simply staying in and cooking dinner for two, opting to get engaged in the comfort of their own homes. Make sure to romantic elements to it: scented candles, your favourite playlist, preferred roses or flowers, a top tier meal made by yours truly.

There’s also nothing wrong with bringing the spa to you - call a mobile massage therapist who does home visits. Into nature This trend is all about photo opportunities with proposals next to the ocean or in a forest or garden. Picture the waves crashing while the sun begins to set before you kneel before your partner to pop the question.

A sea-side hotel or a beautiful winery with a picnic setting, surrounded by nature. Often the staff can help you make the experience memorable, and will assist in setting up your proposal. Luxury engagements While this season’s engagement trends speak to fewer frills and more privacy, popping the question with the addition of a special luxury experience is still popular.

This can include uniquely African experiences such as hot air balloons or safari rides followed by romantic private dinners and a stay at a hotel. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rainbow Ryders Inc. (@rainbowryders) As we have seen with celebrity couples, you could opt for a theme park, or simply a place or activity that you and your partner enjoy. If you want to pop the question while bungy jumping or zip lining, why not? The element of surprise

Getting all of your friends and family involved to orchestrate a surprise experience is an exciting and novel way of getting engaged. Book a secret weekend away and get friends and family to help deliver your partner to the secret location or pack your partner’s bags while they are at work. Have staff at the property welcome your partner with a song or something special and lead them to where you are waiting for them in your room with a bunch of flowers or a special gift to kickstart a romantic weekend.