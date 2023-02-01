‘Shakespeare was found shaking’ – Julius Malema pens love poem to wife Mantwa Matlala

Who knew South Africa’s anti-apartheid activist and founder of the EFF, Julius Malema, was such a great romantic and love ‘poet’? Julius Malema melted Mzansi’s heart with his sweet birthday message to his wife Mantwa Matlala.

Story continues below Advertisement

Seeing as it was his wife’s birthday, Malema went all out and penned a beautiful birthday message to Matlala. He declared his undying love for her as he wished her a happy birthday with an Instagram post, writing: “To the Mother of the boys and my wonderful wife, we celebrate your greatness today. “You have been an incredible blessing to our family and brought warmth into our home. You single handily, without complaint, carry the dignity of our family.

“Today is your birthday, and I hope it brings you enjoyment. I want to wish you joy and happiness! “Your beautiful heart guarantees you my love and care; nothing will destroy that which was blessed by the wrinkled hands of our ancestors. Many more years my babe; Happy Birthday Mma go Bašimane.”

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juliusmalemasello (@julius.malema.sello) Malema and Matlala have been married for eight years. They recently celebrated their wedding anniversary in December. Theirs is a beautiful black love story, and Mzansi can’t get enough of them.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juliusmalemasello (@julius.malema.sello) His birthday tribute has got Mzansi gushing over his marriage and marvelling at what a romantic husband he is.

Malema’s fans were impressed with his birthday message and how he appreciated his wife all the time. Check out some of the reactions below: “Shakespeare was found shaking. What a beautiful tribute and this feels so genuine from the depth of the soul of a word smith and a hopeless romantic l never knew Juju was. A splendid day to Mme,” commented one fan.