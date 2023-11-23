Teyana Taylor filed for divorce from Iman Shumpert because she ‘began to intentionally dim her light for her husband’

Teyana Taylor secretly filed for divorce from Iman Shumpert a year ago - and accused him of allegedly "treating her cruelly and displaying extreme narcissistic behaviour.” The 32-year-old singer-and-actress confirmed her seven-year marriage was over in a post on Instagram in September this year, in which she explained the pair had been separated "for a while" and insisted infidelity didn't play a role in the breakdown of the relationship - declaring the couple are still "family" and dedicated to co-parenting their two children together.

However, TMZ has since obtained legal documents from last year, in which the 'Coming 2 America' star laid bare his alleged controlling behaviour. Taylor claims she "began to intentionally dim her light for her husband to try to have a harmonious and peaceful marriage" and that he "became more and more angry" as she succeeded in her work. The 'Masked Singer' star went on to claim she was forced to turn down work offers because her spouse "did not want her to work."

However, even when she took a break from work after giving birth, he allegedly moaned about the lack of money. Former Cleveland Cavaliers player Shumpert started "being extremely emotionally and mentally abusive towards her." And when she tried to help him get back to the NBA, he allegedly became argumentative.

Despite the couple's efforts to stay together, Taylor says he "remained in an insecure state as his NBA career continued to wind down."