Thanks to Elon Musk’s new Twitter X, this man’s wife thinks he subscribes to porn

Since Elon Musk changed Twitter to X, people have been up in arms. Some have even deleted the app.

I must admit even I have been put off by the new X logo on my screen. Because of the change from the blue bird to the X, this Reddit user has, for reasons out of his control, landed in hot water. Taking to the ‘True of my chest’ group, he explained why his wife is angry with him.

“It’s been 10 days since Twitter changed to X and ever since, my wife thinks I subscribe to porn behind her back,” wrote the man. “I’ve told her numerous times, sent articles, links, a smoke signal explaining that it’s really just Twitter but she doesn’t believe me. “I tried deleting the app but in the App Store, it shows I downloaded it. Every time I explain it to her, she says why would someone just erase billions of dollars in brand value over a variable.. idk what to say to that.. so she doesn’t believe me,” he wrote.

He concluded by saying: “I just needed to tell someone since I’m literally living in a paradox.”