RIP Twitter! Social media users react to the rebranding of the iconic social media platform

Twitter users are finding it hard to cope after the owner of the app, South African-born entrepreneur and SpaceX founder known for his Tesla vehicles, Elon Musk, decided to make changes to the app. Musk unveiled the new branding and logo at the app’s headquarters in San Francisco, on the 29 July 2023.

The app has been rebranded and renamed X, and its users, particularly millennials, are not having it. Since the unveiling of the new logo and graphics, social media users across the globe have been waking up to their favourite blue app being replaced with the ‘X’. There are other notable differences to the app’s symbol. Its iconic blue bird is also gone.

Following the changes, the #WtfisX has been trending on the social media platform with users voicing their unhappiness. One X user, akira, tweeted: “plz can we all collectively agree we are still calling it twitter cause wtf is x.” plz can we all collectively agree we are still calling it twitter cause wtf is x pic.twitter.com/Ov44Xe79Qn — akira (@tpwk_akira) July 30, 2023 Another user, Elegiac, said: “Wtf is X? I want my Twitter back!”

Wtf is X?

I want my Twitter back! pic.twitter.com/e7pCEjVAOV — Elegiac (@Argo_Panoptes__) July 30, 2023 To which another user, @withmalice, responded: “Imagine having one of the most iconic brands in the world, that has one of the most recognizable names and logos... and replace it with the most generic name you can think of. With the most generic of logos.Talk about a basic move.” Another user, @_reneiloe, stated: “Everyone going wtf is X meanwhile I’m holding onto the blue bird for dear life.” Everyone going wtf is X meanwhile I’m holding onto the blue bird for dear life pic.twitter.com/EmYpAhEPWS — R 🪐 (@_reneiloe) July 31, 2023 Another, user, @@tsMooooooooose, pointed out the new terminology that comes with using the app.