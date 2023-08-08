The look of love? Ride or die couple Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana’s reunion has tongues wagging

One wouldn't be wrong for mistaking convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana's reunion in court earlier today as a scene from a movie.
The 12 accused in the Thabo Bester saga returned to the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The group appeared in relation to the escape of Bester.
All suspects were physically present for the first time in the dock all together. While the charges are serious, everyone on social media couldn’t help but pay attention to the couple’s interaction with each other.
The couple were seated next to each other and were in their own world as they exchanged smiles and lingering looks before proceedings started.
It seems they both got the memo to dress in white for their public reunion since they were arrested in Tanzania and brought back to South Africa.
Magudumana was dressed in a Nike crew-neck top and Bester, famous for wearing high-end brands, wore a Louis Vuitton crew-neck.
During proceedings, Bester could be seen asking his lover if she was okay and she just nodded. They were also spotted holding hands.
Magudumana didn't even need to apply blush on her face; naturally glowing from seeing her man.
The matter has been postponed until October 11, 2023 for further investigation, which is when the lovebirds will see each other again.
The couple’s reunion has social media users weighing in on their relationship, with some wishing they had someone to look at them the way they look at each other.
