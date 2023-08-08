Court hears of Thabo Bester's ‘missing’ Burberry, LV and iPhones, as he complains of ‘inhumane’ treatment

The 12 accused in the Thabo Bester saga returned to the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The group appeared in relation to the escape of convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester.

Bester was sentenced to life imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to the murder and charges of rape. Bester was dubbed the ‘Facebook rapist’ as he used the social media platform to lure his victims. In May 2022, the Department of Correctional Services reported that Bester died in his cell. Bester and his co-accused, his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana, Zimbabwean national, Zanda Moyo, former G4S prison warder Senohe Matsoara, Magudumana's father Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, former Integritron Integrated Solutions camera technician Teboho Lipholo, suspended G4S employee Tieho Frans Makhotsa, former G4S guard Buti Masukela and suspended G4S employee Natassja, and the latest three G4S employees added to the list of accused last month Joel Makhetha, Moeketsi Ramolula and Thabang Mier, appeared for the first time together in one court.

All suspects were physically present. Magudumana was in good spirits as she entered the dock wearing a white Nike crew-neck top and hugging her father. Bester, who appeared clean cut and shaven appeared in a white Louis Vuitton crew-neck.

The couple who were seated next to each other were in their own world as they exchanged smiles and lingering looks before proceedings started. The court heard from the State that another postponement was to be requested and it be marked final. However, before proceedings were adjourned.

Magudumana’s representative Machini Motloung said his client is still involved ina civila litigation and will therefore continue to reserve her right to apply for bail. He also called on the manner in which his client was transported from Kroonstad Prison to court. He said the manner in which his client was transported “had all ingredients of indignity”.

Bester’s representative, Kabelo Matee also stated his client was being treated inhumanely. He told the court his client was being held in handcuffs in the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre for 23 hours daily. Matee said he went to see his client before proceedings started in the court cells and to his surprise, Bester was handcuffed even though he was locked up in a cell.

He told the court an application for the inhumane treatment and conditions Bester is objected to will be brought before the high court. He also listed a number of valuable items which were missing after Bester’s arrest in Tanzania. Charges were filed at the Lanseria Airport police.

The list, which was read out in court, include: – iPhone 14 Pro Max valued at R36,000 – Samsung S23 valued at R32,000

– Samsung Z4 valued at R40,000 – iPod 16 valued at R18,000 – Macbook Air 16 valued at R12,500

– Macbook Pro 16 valued at R34,600 – Burberry card holder valued at R15,500 – Burberry sunglasses valued at R11,500

– Tom Ford sunglasses valued at R9,500 – HP laptop valued at R41,000 – Louis Vuitton R51,000

– Wedding ring R350,000 – Two AMS watches valued at R2.5 million – Two FM watches valued at R2.5 million

– Two Rolex watches valued at R2.6 million – Another watch valued at R1,750 and – Another item, only labelled as PP valued at R1.9 million

– Missing cash valued at R295,000 – Cash US$36,000 – Tanzanian currency to the value of TSh7,200,000

– Zambian currency to the value of ZK1.4 million – European pound to the value of £‎500,000 – Swiss Francs to the value of CHF150,000

As all counsels reached an agreement on a postponement date, Magudumana started tearing up. During proceedings Bester could be seen asking if she was OK. She just nodded. Bester faked his own death and escaped from the G4S-operated Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year.