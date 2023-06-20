Thabo Bester appoints new legal representation

Cape Town - The man dubbed the Facebook rapist, Thabo Bester, has appointed a new legal counsel, the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court heard on Tuesday. Bester, who appeared virtually from the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre via audio-visual remand (AVR) could be seen sporting a stylish Louis Vuitton sweater.

Bester faces an array of charges including corruption, murder, and fraud. While his matter was heard in court, the matter against his co-accused, his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana, Zimbabwean national, Zanda Moyo, former G4S prison warder Senohe Matsoara, Magudumana's father Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, former Integritron Integrated Solutions camera technician Teboho Lipholo, suspended G4S employee Tieho Frans Makhotsa, former G4S guard Buti Masukela and suspended G4S employee Natassja Jansen took place in a separate courtroom. Addressing the court, advocate Jeremiah Pela told the court he would be bringing a recusal application for himself and instructing attorney Tsireledzo Ndou in this matter.

Bester was asked if he was aware of the application and he said yes. It was not clear whether the recusal came after Ndou was thrust into the spotlight last week when it was revealed he was currently facing charges of assault and attempted rape. Pela was also set to go on trial soon for criminal charges against him.

Pela was due to go on trial for alleged corruption involving security tender bribery at the Motheo TVET College in Bloemfontein. Bester’s new attorney, Kabelo Matee came on record and further asked the court for a postponement in the matter. State prosecutor, Sello Matlhoko also dropped a bombshell when agreeing to a postponement.

Matlhoko said three more suspects are expected to be added to the case. “Dates have been arranged for a postponement. I also need to say that at least three more suspects are to be added to the case,” Matlhoko said. “Further, we are awaiting analysis and records and bank statements of some of the accused. We are also waiting on two or three witness statements.”

He said the State needed at least a month to get its affairs in order and in turn this would also allow Bester’s new lawyer to get up to speed with the matter. The matter against Bester was postponed until August 8, 2023. [email protected]