To celebrate or not to celebrate? Man receives invitation to joint divorce party

One couple was so excited to celebrate their divorce that they even had their plus ones join the fiesta. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch Pexels

Published 20m ago

The internet went crazy when a couple decided to celebrate their divorce instead of mourning the loss of their relationship.

One Reddit user posted the surprising and hilarious invitation he received. The strange invitation, with a touch-of-floral design and cursive writing read: ‘’They tied the knot and gave it their best shot… but, Tim & Lori are getting divorced.”

The invite included the time and place with additional information, which was the cherry on the divorce cake. The soon-to-be-divorced couple was gracious enough to have guests bring along their plus ones.

“Come celebrate the end of a bad marriage and the return of a good friendship. Plus ones are welcome — ours will be there!”

A user commented: ‘’Divorce parties have been a thing for a while now. Joint divorce parties, on the other hand, are something I've never seen before. Seems like a decent idea though if you're getting divorced amicably. Divorce can be tough on extended family, and this type of celebration could ease some of that tension.’’

Another said that some divorce parties are actually lit and themed: ‘’Best party I ever went to was a divorce party for my co-worker. They were in the process of selling the house, so while we were all there, she was just giving shit away. Also, it was penis themed because why not??’’

I guess divorce parties are indeed a popular thing.

