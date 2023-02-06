To celebrate or not to celebrate? Man receives invitation to joint divorce party

The internet went crazy when a couple decided to celebrate their divorce instead of mourning the loss of their relationship. One Reddit user posted the surprising and hilarious invitation he received. The strange invitation, with a touch-of-floral design and cursive writing read: ‘’They tied the knot and gave it their best shot… but, Tim & Lori are getting divorced.”

The invite included the time and place with additional information, which was the cherry on the divorce cake. The soon-to-be-divorced couple was gracious enough to have guests bring along their plus ones. “Come celebrate the end of a bad marriage and the return of a good friendship. Plus ones are welcome — ours will be there!” A user commented: ‘’Divorce parties have been a thing for a while now. Joint divorce parties, on the other hand, are something I've never seen before. Seems like a decent idea though if you're getting divorced amicably. Divorce can be tough on extended family, and this type of celebration could ease some of that tension.’’