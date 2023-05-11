WATCH: Chrishell Stause and G Flip tie the knot after dating for a year

Chrishell Stause has married G Flip. The 41-year-old actress – who is best known for starring on 'Selling Sunset' – and the 28-year-old music star have tied the knot after a year of dating.

Alongside a series of behind-the-scenes video clips of the loved-up couple, Stause wrote on Instagram: "Love doesn’t always go as planned … "Sometimes it’s immeasurably better. (sic)" The post also featured G Flip's new song, “I'll Be Your Man”, which the music star wrote about Stause.

The reality TV star added: "Be Your Man is out now and linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest and most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip [heart emoji] (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chrishell (@chrishell.stause)

Stause started dating G Flip after she split from Jason Oppenheim, her “Selling Sunset” co-star. The actress actually confirmed their romance during the reunion episode of the Netflix show. Stause said at the time: "I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician.

"It started because I was just going to be in their video (for 'GET ME OUTTA HERE'). And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."