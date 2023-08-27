WATCH: Meet the Florida woman addicted to breastfeeding her husband

A remarkable case is that of Rachel and Alexander, a couple with an unconventional relationship. The couple engages in adult breastfeeding, a practice that has raised eyebrows within their family and social circles.

This intriguing dynamic was recently showcased on TLC’s ‘My Strange Addiction.’ Rachel revealed that her husband, Alexander, drinks her breast milk three times a day. Alexander himself confirmed this practice in a clip from the episode, stating, “I drink my wife’s breast milk all day every day straight from the source.”

With three children, including a two-year-old son currently being breastfed, Rachel shared her approach. She expressed her intent to allow her children to naturally decide when they are ready to stop breastfeeding. “I currently breastfeed my two-year-old son and I plan to breastfeed my two-year-old until he is completely over breastfeeding.

“I allow my children to choose when they want to stop. I do feel like my son is getting close to that point he doesn’t need me as much. It’s sad because I love the bond,” she said. Rachel explained that her body produces excess breast milk due to a condition, and her husband assists her in managing this. Describing her situation, she clarified.

"I have a condition just like a lot of women that breastfeed where I overproduce milk and so my husband has to take on that secondary role of finishing the job." For Rachel, breastfeeding her husband isn't just a preference but a necessity.

She detailed the challenges of dealing with engorged breasts and potential infections. “Breastfeeding my husband is not just a luxury, it’s actually a necessity. “My breasts will go from flat to hard as rock, super engorged breasts because of just so much milk.