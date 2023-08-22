‘I told my friends my husband likes it when I call him daddy in the bedroom, now he’s upset’

What happens in the bedroom should stay in the bedroom. So when this woman decided to share bedroom secrets with her friends, it’s no surprise that her hubby got upset.

A Reddit user took to the popular app to find out if she’s an a**hole for telling her friends about her husband’s fetish. For context, she shares what his fetish is. “Recently, my husband shared with me that he has a fetish – he likes to be called ‘daddy’ in the bedroom, and he enjoys calling me ‘mommy’.

“I was a bit taken aback at first, but after some open conversations, I realised that as long as it's consensual and makes him happy, it’s all good with me. “I understood that it’s a personal preference and nothing to be ashamed of, so I embraced it and made sure to let him know that I was supportive and accepting. I ended up liking that dynamic a lot and getting very much into it,” she wrote. While this is all good and well, she took it upon herself to share this information with her friends.

“I was chatting with a group of my closest friends, and the topic of relationships and communication came up. “I shared it because I was excited about how close it feels in our relationship. Feeling positive about our open communication, I shared the fact that my husband and I have this unique aspect to our intimacy. I didn't see it as a big deal, given our level of trust and understanding,” she added. She thought it was a good idea to do so, but her husband felt betrayed.

“However, when I got home, my husband was visibly upset. He told me he felt embarrassed and betrayed that I shared this intimate detail with others without his consent. He feels like I invaded his privacy and exposed something that he considered to be private between us. “I was genuinely surprised by his reaction, as I thought our open communication extended to discussing our relationship with close friends,” wrote the Reddit user. She’s now turning to other users to find out if she was an a**hole for doing so and unfortunately for her, most people think that she was.

“YTA and a total idiot. You broke all trust with your husband,” responded one person.