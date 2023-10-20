WATCH: Multi-millionaire housewife blasted for spending R137,000 just on chocolates

Linda Andrade may only be 23 years old, but she has the world at her feet, literally. The housewife who lives in Dubai with her multi-millionaire husband recently caught flack for flaunting her wealth on social media.

The influencer gained her legions of followers by giving them a backstage pass into her extravagant lifestyle. But she may have crossed a line when one TikTok post in particular caught the ire of the online community when Andrade boasted about what a “normal week” in her life entailed. With the tagline, “Original Dubai Housewife,” Andrade has more than 800K followers on the video sharing app.

In the post, she revealed she spent $1,411,008 (about R27-million) deposit on diamond jewellery, and $356,214 while shopping for luxury fashion brands. To top it off, her husband gifted her $229,141 in cash, which they spent on a meal. And to sweeten the deal, Andrade treated herself to $7,210 worth of chocolates.

The Dubai housewife, who hails from California, was blasted for her excessive spending in the comments section. Considering the state of the global economy, some couldn’t stomach Andrade’s penchant for extravagant things. “This is the kind of content you post while hundreds of innocent people are being slaughtered. People are really delusional,” wrote an online user.

“Do you ever feel bad for the workers in Dubai who earn about €400 a month and live off rice?” asked another. “This is not a flex. This is a waste. Rich people can’t read the room for … nvm,” commented Ash Lee. For those who aspire to the Dubai type of lifestyle, Andrade’s husband reportedly makes his money from investments in stocks and cryptocurrency.