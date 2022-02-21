WATCH: Simon Leviev denies being the ’Tinder Swindler’. Confused? So are we

Simon Leviev has denied being the Tinder Swindler. The 31-year-old convict - who was allegedly conned several women he met on dating app Tinder out of an estimated $10-million - recently became the subject of a hit Netflix documentary based on his case in and has insisted that is "not a fraud and not a fake."

In a trailer for 'Inside Edition', he said: "I am not the 'Tinder Swindler. I'm not a fraud and I'm not a fake. People don't know me - so they cannot judge me. I was just a single guy that wanted to meet some girls on Tinder. I’m not this monster." The Israeli native - whose real name is Shimon Yehuda Hayut but operated under a number of aliases when creating profiles on the dating app - tricked women he met on Tinder into believing he was the son of a billionaire diamond merchant but has rubbished the Netflix documentary as being more like a "made-up movie."

He said: "They present it as a documentary but in truth, it's like a complete[ly] made-up movie." The alleged conman had previously has previously threatened to launch legal action against his accusers, claiming that everything is "basically a lie."

In response to the Netflix documentary: "I will proceed with the lawsuit against you for discrimination and lies and, you know, everything is based basically on a lie. And that's it, this is how it's gonna be." Hayut - who previously served time in Finland for defrauding several women - also recently promised to discuss his own "side of the story", before he disappeared from social media platforms.