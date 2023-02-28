WATCH: Vangate Mall marriage proposal was social experiment, says prankster

A video of a marriage proposal gone wrong at Vangate Mall, Cape Town, had people getting all kinds of feelings. In the video, a smartly dressed young guy with a ring can be seen on bended knee in front of a woman, popping the question.

As excited shoppers start applauding, their delight turns to horror when the woman says no. The video had been trending on Twitter but it has emerged that it was all just a prank by YouTuber Liam Neale. He went on TikTok to clear everything up.

Neale said he planned the fake proposal to catch the people’s reaction. “Proposals are a big deal; 99% of the time it’s always ‘yes’ but what if the answer is ‘no’, so let’s test the theory by getting the crowd’s reaction if she said no,” he explained.

Although everything about the video was fake, people’s reactions were real. As the “couple” stood in the middle of the mall being filmed by friends, curious shoppers started to stop and stare. Neale went down on one knee and popped the question. The crowd started clapping.

Vut the woman, Tuscany’s, response was “No, sorry” to which Neale responded: “Just take the ring and we can speak at home.” One onlooker could be heard saying: “Haai jinne, my baby (shame, my baby).” A worker at a shop threw her hands up in the air. When the truth was revealed on TikTok, online users were not impressed.

One user said: “I want my tears back”. Another commented: “My heart broke when I saw your video. I felt so sorry for you not knowing it’s a prank.” But it appears some people still didn’t get the joke, with one saying: “Was that you? Shame my brother, nice to see you smiling. I was a bit worried about you. Your one is out there. Keep the faith, don’t let this break you.” [email protected]