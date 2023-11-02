Woman sent R5,000 pocket money by man she just met and complained it wasn’t enough - X users call her ‘ungrateful’

If you’ve been single for a long time and trying to get back into the dating game, you’ll know that it can be tough out there. Some people are looking for ‘the one’ while others are simply there for a hook-up, so one never knows what you’ll find once you dip your toe in the dating pool.

According to a TikToker, whose video found its way onto X, there’s “poo in it”. In her video, she started by telling viewers that she took a year off from dating to focus on herself but that she has now been back on the dating scene for a month and that she recently met a guy whom she describes as being “very established”. She then shared that before she met the man, she had already planned and paid for a holiday.

“I paid my own flight. I paid my own accommodation,” she said. However, she added that all she needed from her new guy was pocket money, even though she says that she had saved and did in fact have her own pocket money. Having said that, she just wanted to see if he would “show up” for her if he wants to be in her life.

He then did show up for her but not quite the way she had hoped. Instead of asking for her banking details, he sent her an e-wallet of R5,000. This was clearly not enough for her.

She went into detail about how well he treated her while they were dating but that the whole experience was ruined for her when he sent her only R5,000 for pocket money. She even admitted that she was expecting him to send a whole lot more since he’s still courting her. While her video was made to share her experience and why she is now off dating, she received no sympathy from X users, especially from the guys.

Gents we are in hell😂![CDATA[]]>💔 pic.twitter.com/lghqJtKE10 — Vusi.Mz🦉 (@YouDunnoVusi) November 1, 2023 It was in fact a man who posted the video on X with the caption: “Gents we are in hell😂💔.”

Folk came for her, attacking her for being ungrateful. @Bathong_Roli said: “You not even dating yet and this is what is expected from you. 😂 What the hell. What am I going to do with 5K? You just know this is no catch, just someone who will stress you over money.” “She planned a trip by herself and failed to save enough money for the trip? now a guy who just went out on a date with her only 2 times gave her R5K, and she felt it was not enough because in her past relationship,she was getting more ? why did she leave a guy who was giving her more money? Mxm” commented @KabeloMohlah02.