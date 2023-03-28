Boris Becker sets record straight on now-infamous restaurant romp

Boris Becker insists his love child romp happened in the back room of Nobu restaurant – and not a cramped cupboard. The three-time Wimbledon champion, 55, had Anna Ermakova, now 23, after his infamous one-night stand with model and waitress Angela Ermakova, 55, at the London branch of the famous chain in June 1999 while Becker’s first wife Barbara, 56, was pregnant with the couple’s second son, Elias, now 23.

Becker – nicknamed ‘Boom Boom’ after his thunderous serve – insists about the fling on his upcoming Apple+ documentary, which charts the ups and downs of his life, including his recent imprisonment: “I wouldn't like to go into all the details but we went to the back room. No, it wasn’t a cupboard – the cupboard is way too small, it is impossible to have any sort of physical activity in the cupboard. “We got together and we had sex. I had no number from Angela, I had no contact, and that was that.”

Becker, released in December from prison in the UK after he was convicted of hiding £2.5-million in assets during his bankruptcy proceedings, adds in his new tell-all two-part documentary called “Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker”, out April 7, he was stunned when Ermakova showed up pregnant after he got a fax telling him he was going to be a dad. He adds: “Eight months later I get a fax saying, ‘You may not remember me. Our last meeting is eight months old. Here's my number, call me.’ I just couldn’t believe it.

“The next week I met Angela in London and was under pressure. She came in, she had a big coat on, she took the coat off and she was heavily pregnant and she just explained to me that I’m the father of this child.” He also told about how women were one of his biggest vices off the tennis court: “When it’s over with my profession, with playing tennis, I won’t look for a new profession where I can find excitement, I’ll search for that in my private life.” Becker’s documentary also claims the German prodigy – who first won Wimbledon aged 17 – blew through an estimated £100-million fortune on a playboy lifestyle after he shot to global fame.

He said about his spending: “By 17 I won my first million. So money goes out the window, you lose the sense of value. You don’t know that 99 percent of people don't ever earn a million pounds. “A lot of athletes, we assume the money we earn during our careers will continue to come in afterwards. “So we don’t adapt our lifestyles quickly enough. You keep spending money you don't make any more, you keep spending money that you made before. So, yeah, I’m blaming me.”