‘I can’t get turned on by my young, beautiful wife and she’s starting to notice’

Putting two attractive people in a room together does not automatically mean that there will be chemistry between them. Sexual attraction has nothing to do with looks, but more to do with a vibe between two people.

And no matter how hard you try to create that vibe it will not be the same. It’s like trying to start a fire with wet wood! This anonymous 41-year-old Reddit man went on to the popular app to confess that he’s no longer sexually attracted to his 29-year-old wife even though he thinks she’s beautiful.

“I love my wife. She is everything I could ever want in a woman. She’s kind to me and beautiful and a good person. Despite this, I don’t feel sexually attracted to her,” says the man. He does, however, add that he IS still attracted to her, but just not in that way. “She still makes my heart race and makes me feel like I’m young again.

“I’ve never really had a high sex drive but I notice now I find myself dreading her asking me. I’ve tried to avoid the topic of sex as much as I can but she’s started noticing. “She said when we have sex I seem like I’m out of it or like I just don’t want to be there,” he admits. “I don’t want to make her feel unwanted but I also don’t want to keep doing this. How should I go about this?” he asks Reddit users.

“If the sex life is not as desired, he should seek ways in how to spice things up and make it more interesting, if it's just boring duty sex to him,” commented one person.