Meghan Markle, Princess Kate and late Princess Diana the most requested celebrity sex dolls

Royal enthusiasts are taking their obsessions with the royals to a whole other kinky level. A leading adult toy company, Inferno Dolls, has been inundated with requests for sex dolls that look like popular members of the British royal family.

These include the late Princess Diana, Princess Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle. Princess Kate and Meghan Markle. Picture: Reuters Inferno CEO Ben Stroud told South West News Service that “taste” and “decency” prevented him from fulfilling these royalists' requests. “We get requests for Princess Diana regularly, especially after the latest series of ‘The Crown,’ but we would never open ourselves up to accusations of cheapening her memory.”

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in a scene from “The Crown” Season 5. Picture: Netflix “If we were just motivated by money we would create Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton dolls and see through sales who is the most popular, but at heart, I am a royalist.” He added: “We are a global company so each country has their own version of Diana, but we don't want to offend anyone.” Stroud also revealed that they received numerous requests for sex dolls resembling “Peaky Blinders” star Tom Hardy, who is popular worldwide.

Actor Tom Hardy. Picture: Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett However, Stroud made it clear that the company hadn’t yet made a hunky replica of the stud but hoped that Hardy would agree to partner with the company in the creation of an official sex doll product. “I really hope he embraces the idea and helps us create a new doll which does him justice,” Stroud declared.