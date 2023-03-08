Sex gone stale? Perhaps mutual masturbation will light your fuse

Finding love is one of the best feelings in the world, almost right up there with finding a random R100 note in a pair of jeans. But when you have been in a relationship for a while, things can get stale in the bedroom.

It's normal to wonder what you can do to liven things up. Sex is fundamental to establishing a bond because it fosters greater emotional intimacy. Most of us masturbate and there isn’t a right or wrong way to do it. But have you ever thought of doing it with your partner? Whether you prefer to keep things simple or add a little je ne sais quoi with accessories, sex toys, audio porn, or roleplay, the beauty is that you are your own playground.

Picture by cottonbro studio/Pexels In “The Ultimate Guide To Mutual Masturbation: Benefits, Tips, and Tricks” by Farrah Daniel, Michelle Herzog, a marriage, family, and licensed sex therapist, says mutual masturbation has two variations: the first is when two or more individuals masturbate in each other's presence; conversely, two or more people can simultaneously stimulate each other's genitals. You masturbate. Your partner masturbates. Both are sexy separately, but together? Perhaps it's worth a shot. It turns out that getting each other off has many advantages, even though solo play is one of the best ways to connect with your own body and discover what feels good.

Let's face it, getting off in front of your partner may be more difficult because you are at your most vulnerable. But if you feel you wouldn’t be able to bring one more person to your party, experts advise going at it in front of the mirror! just as a practice run. Olawunmi Esan, a certified sex therapist, writes that some of us have sex but are too embarrassed to discuss it and feel we should figure out sex on our own. Esan says you should forget what you think you know about sex so that you can spend time learning about your partner.

The benefits of mutual masturbation: Improved mood: As one study noted, masturbating can be a good way to encourage sexual expression and enjoyment, and to improve emotions.

Sensory appeal: All-encompassing sensory experience. Revive the spark:

Mutual masturbation, according to clinical sexologist Michaela d'Artois, can revive a sexual connection in couples who feel that sex isn't as thrilling as it once was without imposing an expansion into kink or role play if one partner isn't comfortable with it. Learning how to pleasure the other person: Partners can learn a lot about each other's physical preferences by watching each other masturbate.

According to Herzog, "you get to show your spouse what feels really good for your body" and the other way around. Mutual masturbation, can be very intimate and connect to show your spouse how you climax when you're alone, in addition to being an educational experience that teaches you and your partner new techniques to offer each other more pleasure. It’s guaranteed pleasure for everyone involved and no risk of STI.