Sex sells: OnlyFans billionaire pornographer owner paid out $338 million in dividends

OnlyFans’ sole owner has been paid $338 million in dividends. The parent company of the X-rated platform, Fenix International, says annual profits jumped to over half a billion dollars and it has also stated it boasts more than three million creators, serving almost 240 million users.

UK-based Fenix’s sole shareholder Leonid Radvinsky already has a personal fortune estimated at more than $2 billion. In accounts filed at the UK corporate registry Companies House that revealed the mega dividend payment, the firm said more than $5.5 billion was spent on the OnlyFans platform in the year to the end of November 2022 – up from $4.8 billion in 2021. The London-registered firm added pre-tax profits for the period reached $525 million, up from $432 million the previous year.

And the number of creators on OnlyFans jumped by 47% to almost 3.2 million, while the number of users rose by 27% to close to 239 million. Radvinsky said in the filing: “OnlyFans recorded sustained growth and profitability. This reflects both the platform growth, in terms of number of content creators and fans, as well as growth in existing content creators earnings.” The company added in its Companies House filing for the first time more than half of its revenues were from non-subscription services such as tips and on-demand content by creators.

It also revealed it takes a fifth of the payments made on the site, with around 80% going to creators, many of whom are sex workers.