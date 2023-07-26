The votes are in: Fans want to see Siya Kolisi naked and making OnlyFans content

If the world’s top rugby players ever decided they needed to make more money, they can turn to OnlyFans, where according to a study, they would make a killing. And the one who would be making the most is none other than Springbok hero, Siya Kolisi.

Diego Balleza, a world champion diver who represented Mexico in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, turned to OnlyFans to help pay for his training and other expenses. Champ diver Diego Balleza turned to OnlyFans. Picture: Facebook

Live Rugby Tickets created a seed list of the top 100 rugby players and analysed Instagram and Cam Model Agency to estimate how much the hottest rugby stars could earn if they packed away their (rugby) balls and posed behind the camera instead. And according to them, Kolisi could make as much as R12-million a month, should he give thirsty fans a peek into his sexy side. The Bok skipper led the team to victory in the 2019 World Cup final, becoming the first black captain of a World Cup-winning side in its 126-year history.

He also boasts an impressive 758 377 Instagram followers and has been named as one of the most influential Africans by New African magazine.

The top five South African rugby players who could earn the most on OnlyFans are Kolisi, followed by Cheslin Kolbe (R6.1m £273 000), Faf de Klerk (R4.6m £204 000), Eben Etzebeth (R4.4m £198 000) and Handre Pollard (R3.1m £140 000). Faf de Klerk and Cheslin Kolbe hugging. Picture: Issei Kato/Reuters Kolbe ranks an impressive fifth on the overall list of 100 players.