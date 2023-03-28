‘Sex giantess’ is crushing it on OnlyFans by earning R4.5m in one year

A woman who is 1.9 meters tall earned R4.5 million in one year posing as a “Sex Giantess” on OnlyFans. According to the Mirror, 34-year-old Penny says customers of her OnlyFans channel make several specific requests related to her height, including her role-playing she is growing before she ends up crushing them.

She said: “There is a massive fetish out there for tall women. "It's my height that stands out and makes me unique. If I wasn't so tall, there is no way I would make so much money. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑺𝒖𝒑𝒆𝒓 𝑻𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝑮𝒊𝒓𝒍𝒔 (@supertallgirls) "I make a lot of money through tips and PPV for requests on giantess content.

"The men that find my height a turn-on love to spoil me and pay for what they enjoy, and I enjoy my work. “The most popular are custom role-playing videos that I am growing, and they are shrinking," she said. "They want to be kept in my shoe, boobs or bum most of the time, crushing them."

Penny started her OnlyFans account last year as she finished her degree in occupational therapy. However, the single mom of two, 34, says her sex life has suffered since she became a cyber star, and she has been celibate for six months. “I have to admit I find that OnlyFans is a massive obstacle if you want a serious relationship,” Penny told Media Drum. “It definitely gives a certain impression and causes a lot of jealousy.”

She told the Mirror: "I used to find dating difficult. I was embarrassed dating shorter men and found it hard to find guys taller than me.