Too hot to handle? Sex Expo’s racy advertising campaign gets Heinz Winckler’s and Cape Town politicians’ knickers in a knot

The Sex Expo is back and there are folk out there who are not too happy about it – particularly the way the expo has been advertised. With just days to go before Cape Town hosts the show, a massive advertising campaign has been rolled out across the city and surrounding areas, featuring a curvy woman’s bottom sporting a black g-string and the Sex Expo logo gleaming from one cheek.

“The campaign was presented to and approved by the City of Cape Town prior to rolling out, and the official City of Cape Town stickers were provided for them,” said expo organiser Sarah Dean. “The Sex Expo is sexy, fun and tasteful, like the campaign, but unfortunately you just can’t please everybody.” Within days of the campaign being activated, the expo organisers were made aware that Heinz Winckler was campaigning to have the advertising removed.

On a Somerset West Facebook group, the former “Idols SA” season one winner and church founder posted, “The Sexpo signage on our street poles is unacceptable and inappropriate and should be removed immediately.” Heinz Winckler’s Facebook post. Picture: Supplied Local city councillors joined the fray and sent the expo organisers an email demanding that the posters featuring the “semi-nude” bottom be removed and put pressure on the street pole advertising supplier to do so.