Too hot to handle? Sex Expo’s racy advertising campaign gets Heinz Winckler’s and Cape Town politicians’ knickers in a knot

The Sex Expo is back and there are folk out there who are not too happy about it – particularly the way the expo has been advertised.
With just days to go before Cape Town hosts the show, a massive advertising campaign has been rolled out across the city and surrounding areas, featuring a curvy woman’s bottom sporting a black g-string and the Sex Expo logo gleaming from one cheek.
“The campaign was presented to and approved by the City of Cape Town prior to rolling out, and the official City of Cape Town stickers were provided for them,” said expo organiser Sarah Dean.
“The Sex Expo is sexy, fun and tasteful, like the campaign, but unfortunately you just can’t please everybody.”
Within days of the campaign being activated, the expo organisers were made aware that Heinz Winckler was campaigning to have the advertising removed.
On a Somerset West Facebook group, the former “Idols SA” season one winner and church founder posted, “The Sexpo signage on our street poles is unacceptable and inappropriate and should be removed immediately.”
Local city councillors joined the fray and sent the expo organisers an email demanding that the posters featuring the “semi-nude” bottom be removed and put pressure on the street pole advertising supplier to do so.
“It seems that the politicians really got their knickers in a twist over this,” said expo organiser Sarah Dean.
“After approving a fun campaign they demanded its removal without following any due process. Luckily it seems that Winckler and the politicians are out of touch with most Capetonians, as online ticket sales are going crazy and we’re expecting our biggest sex expo yet!”
World famous penile artist Pricasso got wind of the controversy and immediately got to work with his infamous brush, creating a portrait of Winkler, sporting a tiny penis, swinging on a street pole removing The Sex Expo posters. The uncensored version of the racy portrait will be on display at The Sex Expo this weekend.