Top 10 most calorie-burning sex positions

Regular exercise is one of the most important things you can do for your health. Staying active controls your weight, helps to combat health conditions and diseases, boosts energy and improves your mood. One of the easiest ways to burn calories, and probably the most enjoyable, is by having sex.

Research conducted by Lelo, a luxury sex toys brand, has identified the most calorie-burning sex positions. Having sex burns calories. Picture: Cottonbro Studio / Pexels Calories were calculated by analysing the average adult male and female body weights.

The duration of the sexual activity was set at 15 minutes, and the PTPioneer fitness experts helped to examine the difficulty and breathing intensity of each position. Here are the top 10 sex positions that will help you burn the most calories. 1. The butter churner This is the top sex position for burning calories. On average, couples can burn a combined 196 calories through this sex-ercise in just 15 minutes.

This position is more effective for the male partner. The butter churner is an advanced sex position in which the woman lies on her back with her legs raised above and behind her head. The man then squats and penetrates her from above. 2. The standing position This position takes the second place on the list by burning 171.5 calories in total. Like the Butter Churner, this position is also more calorie-burning for males.

3. Kneeling wheelbarrow The kneeling wheelbarrow is the third on the list of the most calorie-burning sex positions. This sex-ercise requires upper body strength; on average, couples can burn 156.5 calories while working out their arms. 4. The lotus This position ranks fourth on the list, allowing couples to burn 143.5 calories together while sex-ercisng.

The lotus sex position has the penetrating partner sitting cross-legged on the floor, while the receiving partner straddles them. 5. The doggy style Doggy style comes fifth, on average burning only one calorie less than the lotus position. The penetrating partner can burn almost twice as many calories as the receiving one.

6. The legs up It ranks sixth on the list of sex positions that burn the most calories. On average, couples can burn a combined 121.5 calories while engaging in this position. 7. Squat This position is the seventh on the list, enabling partners to burn 119 calories during their sex-ercise.

This position burns the most calories for females, surpassing the rest of the listed positions. 8. The eagle This position ranks eighth on the list of sex positions that burn the most calories, on average burning a total of 107.5 calories. The eagle sex position is similar to the missionary position, but the receiver has their legs wide in the air, rather than flat on the bed.

9. The sixty-nine This one is the ninth on the list. This position allows couples to burn 94.5 calories together. 69 is the second position on the list where females burn more calories than men. 10. The cowgirl The cowgirl closes the list of the most calorie-burning sex positions, burning on average 93.5 calories in total.

Like the Six-Nine and the Squat, females burn at least double as many calories as their male partners. Commenting on the study, Luka Matutinović, chief marketing officer from Lelo, said: “Exploring new positions can benefit the sexual experience for both partners. However, it's important to consider each individual’s physical abilities and comfort level. “For example, the Butter Churner, known for its high-calorie burn, demands flexibility and strength from both individuals involved. Communication is key to making sure that both partners are comfortable and physically capable of engaging in those types of sexual activities.”