Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is launching a new lifestyle brand.

The 42-year-old announced her American Riviera Orchard company on Thursday by sharing cryptic posts on her new Instagram account.

A source has told Page Six it is an “extension” of her old lifestyle blog The Tig – which she shut down in 2017 months ahead of her engagement to 39-year-old Prince Harry – and that it will focus on “home, garden, food and general lifestyle wares”.

An industry insider told the outlet: “She’s been working on this for over a year and it’s all the things that are close to her heart – all the things she’s passionate about.”

A trademark application obtained by Page Six Style revealed American Riviera Orchard will sell a wide range of home goods, including edible treats like jellies, jams and spreads and tableware staples such as cutlery, table linens and drinkware.