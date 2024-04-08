OPINION: Between 2011 and 2015, the 41-year-old blonde polo player, who lives at the exclusive Val de Vie Estate outside Paarl in the Cape Winelands, was gifted a staggering R80 million from her lover, Markus Jooste. In Berdine Odendaal's latest court documents, filed with the Supreme Court on Appeal (SCA) in February, she wants the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) to give her R150,000 a month to cover her monthly expenses, that include R70,000 stabling of her polo ponies, R10,000 a month for her beauty treatments, vitamins and make-up, R5,000 clothing and R4,000 wages for her domestic worker.

Any normal person would raise the question as to whether this woman has any moral compass? Why would she not simply try to stay under the radar and divert any more attention from herself? She wasn’t his wife - she was the ‘piece on the side”. Odendaal describes herself as a “Businesswoman”. When interviewed by “Polo Lady” magazine, she told them that she started playing polo in 2016.

“I wasn’t looking for a new sport to play and I have never heard of polo before, so I was intrigued when I was handed a mallet in my right hand and told to go ahead and hit a ball,” and has never looked back. When asked what is more important, trust or communication, her response was “communication”.

So how does Berdine Odendaal plan to spend R150K per month? According to court documents, this is a breakdown of her monthly expenses: Pony costs - R70, 000

Travelling costs - R10,000

Groceries - R10,000

Clothing - R5,000

Make-up, hair, beauty treatments and supplements - R10,000

Body corporate levy - R12,000

Rates/Taxes and electricity - R10,062

Garden Services - R3,976

Pool Service - R500

Storage unit - R1,863

Gas bottles - R700

Domestic worker - R4,000

Garden worker - R2,000

Internet - R750

Car tracker - R190

MultiChoice - R1,800

Animal and short term insurance - R8,000 Total: R150,772.00

Did she have no regard for the people whose lives have been destroyed, while she drove her R5 million Bentley, the R3.99 million Ferarri on sunny days, or any of her other luxury vehicles that were worth R9 million in all? Oh, and let's not forget about her 11 luxury properties that she owned. Perhaps Berdine Odendaal should come to terms with reality - her blesser is no longer around and it’s time to get a real job! [email protected]