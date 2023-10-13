15 Rugby stars championed the launch of Cape brandy venture

There is so much excitement in the air with the Rugby World Cup building up - Springbok World Cup winning captain John Smit at the helm, supported by 15 global super stars, including: George Gregan, Makazole Mapimpi, CJ Stander, Dallen Standford, Lukhanyo Am, Waisale Serevi, WP Nel, Joe Pietersen, Joseph Dweba, Butch James, Justin Marshall, Raymond Rhule, Jean De Villiers and one more to be unveiled soon, who recently launched the proudly South African VSOP Avante Potsill Brandy with a pre-sale campaign and access to an elite Avante Guarde membership.

Avante Guarde members have been invited to exclusive events; an online event was hosted by George Gregan, Butch James, Joseph Dweba, Schalk Brits and 7 members of the Avante Guarde. They had a great conversation about RWC 2023 and world cups in general. They gave away two signed bottles of Avante brandy and David Smith won tickets including flights to the RWC 2023 quarter finals. The second event took place at the whiskey vault in Gauteng with John Smit and 16 new members of the Avante Guarde, also members of the Whisky Vault club. They received feedback from a group of whiskey connoisseurs, who were deeply impressed with the product. “A very encouraging sign, especially for a whisky and brandy drinker like me”, shares Smit. John gave his view on the current Springboks, the French, the All Blacks and what it felt like to belt out the national anthem before a game. They also opened the first (and second) bottle of Avante VSOP and shared it with the attendees. The third Avante Guarde online event will took place on 19 September, with John Smit, Waisale Serevi and CJ Stander, and was limited to 20 members from the Avante Guarde (people who had purchased pre-sale bottles).

The discussion kicked off with an introduction to Caylen Venter, the young guy fighting cancer and fighting to keep his leg, who Avante and their team is supporting through direct funds from sales of Avante brandy bottles as well as awareness via the player-shareholders. It then moved on to Waisale Serevi and their historic win and we ended with a discussion around the Bok – Ireland game with opposing views from John and CJ. The fourth Avante Gaurde will be co-hosted by Justin Marshall and Jean De Villiers on the 26 September in preparation for the Quarter Finals. A large in-person event will be hosted in France by John Smit, George Gregan and Justin Marshall, with the focus on reviewing the quarters, discussing the semis and finals, our players getting to know our Avante Guarde members and limitless Avante Guarde brandy tastings. Next Avante Gaurde event to be held with the legends live in Paris before the Semi-finals. Details to follow.

The retail and distribution partner response were overwhelming, Norman Goodfellows and Pick ‘n Pay launched the product immediately. Norman Goodfellows will be live and will be selling from the end of September and will be the official launch partner for 2023 in SA. There will also be initial distribution in the UK via the world renown Trevethan Distillery and also on the ground via rugby networks in France. They have gone into a partnership with Liquidity, an established importer distributor in SA to drive our SA business as well as our export. They have also been approached by distributors in the US and Netherlands to take on the product and Justin Marshall is looking at taking the brand to New Zealand.

A percentage of every bottle sold will contribute to young player development, as well as post career support. Our goal is to not only take sports to wider communities but to ensure that these athletes move forward past the hurdles of starting a career to become established entrepreneurs post their sporting careers. Board member and co-founder, John Smit heads up the charity relations for Avante. As mentioned above, John and team have decided to divert all initial proceeds to Caylen Venter and his fight against cancer. Based on his battle, further proceeds will be decided on later on. This includes the establishment of a foundation. For access to John and his men, buy your bottle and join the Avante Guarde!