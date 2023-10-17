Celebrate SA Harvest's 4th birthday on World Food Day with a chance to win a weekend getaway to Durban

SA Harvest, the remarkable food rescue and hunger relief organisation, is turning four this World Food Day, and they're celebrating in style with a poster contest that aims to inspire young minds!

The contest is open to children aged 5 to 19, and it's not just about creating art – it's about spreading an important message: "Water is Food, Water is Life." SA Harvest has achieved an impressive feat by delivering a staggering 48,3 million meals to hungry people in just four years – and that’s not all! This incredible number of meals has been delivered by rescuing an astounding 14,5 million kilograms of perfectly good, nutritious food that would otherwise have gone to waste. As they mark their fourth birthday, SA Harvest is inviting children and parents to join in the celebration and take part in this exciting contest.

Water is a precious natural resource, vital for food and all of nature. With growing global challenges such as an increasing population, global warming, and the ever-increasing production of goods and services, our water supply is at risk. It is estimated that globally a staggering 250 cubic kilometres of water is used annually on food that is ultimately wasted at a cost of billions of dollars. In South Africa it is crucial that we solve the problem of food waste, not only to address food security but also to conserve water resources. SA Harvest is drawing attention to the importance of systemic solutions to combat hunger while marking their fourth anniversary on World Food Day 2023.

How to enter Children aged 5 to 19 can submit their poster entries on the SA Harvest website – www.saharvest.org. What's more, all entries received will be uploaded to the United Nations (UN) website, giving children automatic entry into both the local competition and the global UN competition. So, even if you don't win the South African prize, you could still be a winner on a global stage. To get inspired, download the UN’s educational booklet available on the SA Harvest website. Watch the video below to find out more:

Timing Entries for the South African competition open on World Food Day (SA Harvest’s birthday), 16 October, and close at midnight on 31 October. SA Harvest will then upload all entries to the FAO website in time for their closing date on 3 November.

Prizes The grand prize is a weekend getaway to Durban for four lucky people, including four air tickets on Lift Airlines, two nights of bed and breakfast accommodation, and exciting experiences for the whole family. There are additional smaller prizes, including delectable hampers of chocolates, coffee vouchers, and other goodies for each of the age categories.

Make a difference SA Harvest's poster contest isn't just about winning prizes; it's about spreading awareness of the vital role water plays in our food system. We encourage children and their parents to enter the contest and make a difference. Let's join hands to inspire the next generation to protect our water and ensure a sustainable future for all.