Celebrate summer the Solaire way with the Veuve Clicquot Polo Brunch Series.

With a string of memorable events behind them, Veuve Clicquot have brought back their sought-after Polo Brunch Series. Scheduled over just two weekends this summer at Val de Vie Estate, these solaire brunches promise both gourmet dining and prime polo viewing — champagne in hand.

Soak up every ray of sunshine and gear up for a day of fast-paced polo at what is arguably one of the globe’s most breathtaking equestrian estates. Embraced by the dramatic Drakenstein and Simonsberg mountain ranges in the Paarl-Franschhoek wine valley, Val de Vie is primed for a day of polo. It’s here at Val de Vie that this millennia-old sport has become an elevated way of life, featuring luxury living, premium food and fine wine. Gather your friends or family and let’s welcome the first days of summer together to raise our glasses to 250 sparkling years of Veuve Clicquot's Solaire Culture. Take your pick from the So Clicquot! Terrace Brunch or the VIP Terrace Brunch. Both experiences offer a combination of beats, Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label champagne, a gourmet three-course menu and, of course, impressive views.

Choose from one of two Veuve Clicquot Champagne Brunch offerings: The So Clicquot! Terrace Brunch unfolds inside the restaurant or outside on the polo viewing terrace. This option includes a chilled glass of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label on arrival, followed by a 3 course à la carte meal. R595 per person. Bookings via Dineplan.

The VIP Terrace Brunch For R2 899 per couple enjoy the VIP Terrace Brunch that takes place on Back’s Deli’s VIP glass terrace. Those selecting this option will be treated to a chilled bottle of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label per two guests, followed by a 3 course à la carte meal. Think Pain au Chocolat, a free-range gourmet Beef Burger or Pesto Tagliatelle and a Vanilla Bean Panna Cotta. Bookings via Dineplan This year, as Veuve Clicquot celebrates its 250th birthday, there are few better places to toast to summer than in this scenic wine valley, situated among some of the Cape’s top tourist attractions and just an hour’s drive from Cape Town International Airport. Sunny days await!

The Veuve Clicquot Polo Brunch Series takes place on the following dates: 27 November & 11 December. Seats are limited, so don’t delay.

www.veuveclicquot.com Please drink responsibly @veuveclicquot

