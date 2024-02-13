Celebrate Valentines Month with Love from Cadbury

Valentine's month is the perfect time to celebrate all kinds of connections—whether it's a cozy bae-cation, a bromance that defies the ordinary, cherishing moments with your bestie, or treating yourself to a solo escapade.

If you’re feeling stuck on how to make your Valentine's celebration memorable, fear not! Cadbury Dairy Milk and Cadbury P.S. are here with some tips to get you started. 1. Book a special trip away

Whether it's a leisurely meander through the Midlands, a magical weekend in Magaliesburg, or a dreamy va-kay in the Maldives, where turquoise waters meet romantic sunsets. Time away isn't just a break; it's a soul-soothing journey, a chance to connect, unwind, and create memories that last a lifetime. 2. Plan a pamper day It could be an indulgent at-home session complete with soothing music, plenty of candles and their favourite Cadbury chocolate bar or a relaxing visit to a spa to be pampered in style.

3. Say it with Cadbury P.S. When words escape you, let Cadbury P.S., South Africa's original messaging bar, do the talking. Simply pick the bar with the message that fits your mood and gift it to someone special. Elevate your gesture by crafting a chocolate-inspired note, using the special messages on Cadbury P.S. bars to fill in the blanks. Let sweet expressions take the lead in your heartfelt messages! 4. Hot Air Balloon Safari Adventure

Elevate your experience to new heights with an exhilarating hot air balloon safari adventure as you soar above picturesque landscapes and create a day to remember. 5. Bouquet anyone? While a bouquet of flowers usually brightens up a day, sweeten the surprise by adding chocolate amongst the blooms.

Simply use wooden skewers to fix deliciously creamy Cadbury Dairy Milk slabs or P.S. bars in place, fill the in-between spaces with flowers. Voila! you’ve crafted a tasty treat ready to sweeten the occasion. 6. 3-Ingredient Choc Marshmallow Mousse What could be a better way to share more love than preparing a special indulgence? Try this Foodies SA easy 3-ingredient Chocolate Marshmallow Mousse recipe. Find the special edition Cadbury Dairy Milk sleeved chocolate at your nearest hypermarket store.

Celebrate Valentine's month with exciting opportunities to win with Cadbury Dairy Milk and Cadbury P.S. Share more love with Cadbury Dairy Milk or Shoot your shot with Cadbury P.S. this Valentines month and you could be a winner. Buy any two participating Cadbury products, dial *120*101112#, to stand a chance to jet off to a luxurious dream getaway for two to the Maldives. There are also hot air balloon rides, Sorbet and Netflorist vouchers, cash prizes and other exciting goodies to be won.

The competition runs until 29th February 2024, terms & conditions apply. For more details and to view all participating products visit cadbury.co.za For those brave enough to shoot their shot, follow the #SayItWithPS or take your special day from ordinary the extraordinary when you join the conversation:

