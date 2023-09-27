Celebrate your brew-mance with Jacobs and Douwe Egberts on International Coffee Day

Celebrate International Coffee Day on the 1st of October with your favourite blends from the Jacobs and Douwe Egberts’ comprehensive coffee ranges.
The International Coffee Organisation says that a staggering three billion cups of coffee are made and enjoyed daily, but due to the versatility of coffee the true extent of its consumption potential could be much higher as coffee can be used in various ways other than traditional consumption.
“International Coffee Day was established in 2014 to recognise the invaluable contributions to the coffee industry made by those who passionately craft this beloved beverage,” explains Hayley van Niekerk, marketing manager for Jacobs coffee.
Thokozane Radebe, brand manager for Douwe Egberts, concurs and adds that these individuals, from the farmers to the home baristas, are the ones that keep this industry going and growing by creating jobs and opportunities for others to succeed in.
While International Coffee Day might be celebrated internationally only once a year, for much-loved coffee brands such as Douwe Egberts and Jacobs, this is an all-year-round occasion. The importance of recognising the efforts of these individuals and ensuring that their coffee is grown, manufactured, and enjoyed in the most sustainable ways possible demonstrates their commitment and passion to the industry.
Over the years, numerous options for different coffee blends continue to grow, allowing new and seasoned coffee connoisseurs the chance to find and add to their list of preferred coffee blends.
Jacobs recently launched and added their new Origins range to their already diverse selection of coffee blends. Origins includes blends aptly named Southeast Asia and Latin America providing insight into the tastes and intensities consumers can expect to enjoy.
The Latin America blend offers a bright and aromatic taste with hints of citrus notes, while the Southeast Asia blend is perfect for those who enjoy a bold and intense taste.
The Douwe Egberts’ well-known range includes six different blends catering to a wide range of coffee preferences – from the mild intensity of Pure Gold to the chocolate blend of Mocha Kenya. With this comprehensive collection a coffee connoisseur is sure to find a blend that inspires and delights them at the same time. Both brands over the years have proven to be favourites among coffee lovers throughout the world.
This World Coffee Day, choose one or two of the suggestions below to perk up and celebrate with your favourite Jacobs and Douwe Egberts’ blends:
- Host a coffee tasting party. Get together with your friends and family and use this as an opportunity to chat about everyone’s favourite cuppa. For those budding baristas, use this moment to wow everyone with your coffee knowledge – Jacobs and Douwe Egberts can offer some interesting coffee related information for you to pass on.
- Add to your coffee tasting evening and make it a coffee pairing evening. Everyone who attends should bring their favourite coffee accompanied with a dessert or chocolate with which it pairs well. Jacobs can provide you with some coffee inspired desserts to try.
- Try your hand at coffee art. If you have a milk frother at home, why not spend time trying to mimic your favourite designs and laugh at those ones you can’t manage?
- If coffee is your passion, why not enrol in a barista workshop. Learn about different brewing methods, latte art, and coffee-making techniques. This hands-on experience can be both educational and fun.
- Indulge in some coffee-inspired cooking? Anything from meat rubs, chocolate cakes or coffee infused desserts – there are plenty of recipes to choose from.
- Make a cup of coffee for someone in need? All it takes is a flask, your favourite Douwe Egberts blend or Jacobs 3in1 sachet and a few takeaway cups. While driving around, pour your favourite blend for those who would appreciate it the most.
Although Jacobs and Douwe Egberts don’t need a celebratory day to be enjoyed, World Coffee Day is a great opportunity to be creative with your favourite blend.