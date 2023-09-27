Celebrate your brew-mance with Jacobs and Douwe Egberts on International Coffee Day

Celebrate International Coffee Day on the 1st of October with your favourite blends from the Jacobs and Douwe Egberts’ comprehensive coffee ranges.

The International Coffee Organisation says that a staggering three billion cups of coffee are made and enjoyed daily, but due to the versatility of coffee the true extent of its consumption potential could be much higher as coffee can be used in various ways other than traditional consumption. “International Coffee Day was established in 2014 to recognise the invaluable contributions to the coffee industry made by those who passionately craft this beloved beverage,” explains Hayley van Niekerk, marketing manager for Jacobs coffee. Thokozane Radebe, brand manager for Douwe Egberts, concurs and adds that these individuals, from the farmers to the home baristas, are the ones that keep this industry going and growing by creating jobs and opportunities for others to succeed in.

While International Coffee Day might be celebrated internationally only once a year, for much-loved coffee brands such as Douwe Egberts and Jacobs, this is an all-year-round occasion. The importance of recognising the efforts of these individuals and ensuring that their coffee is grown, manufactured, and enjoyed in the most sustainable ways possible demonstrates their commitment and passion to the industry. Over the years, numerous options for different coffee blends continue to grow, allowing new and seasoned coffee connoisseurs the chance to find and add to their list of preferred coffee blends. Jacobs recently launched and added their new Origins range to their already diverse selection of coffee blends. Origins includes blends aptly named Southeast Asia and Latin America providing insight into the tastes and intensities consumers can expect to enjoy.

The Latin America blend offers a bright and aromatic taste with hints of citrus notes, while the Southeast Asia blend is perfect for those who enjoy a bold and intense taste. Jacobs recently launched and added their new Origins range. The Douwe Egberts’ well-known range includes six different blends catering to a wide range of coffee preferences – from the mild intensity of Pure Gold to the chocolate blend of Mocha Kenya. With this comprehensive collection a coffee connoisseur is sure to find a blend that inspires and delights them at the same time. Both brands over the years have proven to be favourites among coffee lovers throughout the world.