Countdown to the much-anticipated Ultimate Beverage Show at the CTICC

Don’t miss out on booking your ticket to Cape Town’s exclusive Ultimate Beverage Show at the CTICC which boasts a wide variety of small-batch craft beverages producers making their name in the industry. You’ll enjoy the wide selection of beverages from wine and spirits, craft beer and cider, infused and flavoured alcoholic, low-alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to organic, health and hot beverages. Aspiring producers can also view the latest in home brewing equipment and accessories.

The Ultimate Beverage Show has been curated to suit enthusiasts, collectors and connoisseurs, as well as the trade, including restaurant, hotel and hospitality establishments, local distributors and exporters, providing the opportunity to meet emerging producers and stock up on artisanal small-batch beverages. Best Spirits of Africa is one of the exhibitor at the show. They are a Cape Town-based liquor maker and distributor of alcoholic beverages through fit-for-purpose sustainable manufacturing processes, which directly benefit the communities they operate in. They will have on display their range of unique spirits including a ready-to-drink, rum-based cocktail, a range of gins and brandy. They also produce private labels or proprietary brands. Meet Ginologist, the most awarded gin makers in South Africa, whose artisanal offerings are scientifically distilled and handcrafted using only the finest exotic botanicals. You can experience their wonderful range and latest portfolio edition.

Visit the Ultimate Beverage Show at the CTICC on Friday 27th January (15h00-21h00) and Saturday 28th January (12h00 – 21h00) and enjoy meeting local makers and tasting their wonderful offerings. Trade only on Friday 27th January from 12h00 – 15h00. No under 18’s will be permitted at the event. Twitter: @Ultimate_Bev

Instagram: @ultimatebeverage Facebook: @CTICCUltimateBeverageShow