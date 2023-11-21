Discover joy this holiday season as Hasbro unveils their spectacular array of Festive Gifts

After 100 years Hasbro continues to surprise and delight with the best interactive play and entertainment experiences imaginable.

Click here to stand a chance of winning a hamper from Hasbro. As the festive season draws closer Hasbro once again introduces a wide range of toys and games. From the new app-enabled Twister Air to motorised Nerf blasters, creative Play-Doh playsets to Peppa Pig fun, three-mode Transformers figures and classic games, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Take moves from the mat to the screen with the new Twister Air game. In this app-enabled Twister game, the party moves onto a player's smart device.

This fun party game includes eight colourful Twister Air bands and a device stand that works for any smartphone or tablet. To get started, download the free Twister Air app (data rates and in-app purchase may apply), and set your own smart device in the included stand. Then players put the bands on their wrists and ankles, and they're ready for action! As the music starts, players move their body to match their bands to the coloured spots on screen. The more spots hit, the higher the score. Don’t forget to save your savvy moves to your smartphone and re-live the fun or share to friends across your social media platforms. (Smart device not included).

Nerf dart blasters are one of the best indoor and outdoor toys for kids interested in high-energy, active play. Double the action with the latest Nerf Elite 2.0 Double Punch motorised blaster. The Double Punch features two rapid alternating barrels that move back and forth as you blast darts. The Nerf automatic blaster also includes two clips, each with 10-dart capacity, so you can unleash 20 darts in a row. Power into fast motorised blasting with this Nerf blaster and enjoy some foam-flinging fun.

With its exciting features and cool styling, the Double Punch blaster is a great gift for kids age 8+. Eyewear recommended (not included). Requires 4x 1.5-volt AA alkaline batteries (not included). Imaginative play for the younger audience (age 3+) just got even better with the Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Busy Chef's Restaurant Kitchen Playset. The two-sided restaurant kitchen playset allows kids to make believe they are running their own restaurant as they create, customise, and share amazing Play-Doh food creations with pretend customers! Kids can easily attach the stampers to make pretend pizza, burgers, pasta, or chicken and press the lever to stamp two play foods at a time.

Then, watch the griddle slide over to the prep station as they release the lever. Create make-believe burger toppings, fantastical fries, crazy cookies, and more pretend foods using the half-moulds. Plate creations and pass them through the window to let friends know it's order up. Preschoolers will love imagining fun-filled adventures with Peppa and her friends with a variety of Peppa Pig figures, vehicles, and playsets including Peppa Pig Peppa's Family Red Car Toy.