High Tea at The President Hotel is back!

Bring your friends and family and spend the afternoon on the deck and lawn overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.
Enjoy a locally inspired high tea and an afternoon of elegance, exquisite flavours, and unforgettable moments on Saturday, 3 February 2024 from 2pm to 4pm.
HIGH TEA MENU
Savoury
Cheese and Corn Cocktail Pie | Tomato Relish | Crispy Onion | D V
Bao | Teriyaki Jackfruit | Cabbage | Spring Onion | Cucumber | Toasted Peanuts | D V N A Chicken and Mushroom Quiche | Mushroom Espuma | Chives | D E
Cap Classique Crostini | Strawberry Cured Salmon | Pineapple Salsa | F A (Non-alcoholic available) Finger Sandwich | Roast Beef | Caramelised Onion | Horseradish Aioli | Rocket | D
Sweet
Gianduja Millionaire | Hazelnut | 55% Chocolate | D V N
Buttermilk Scone | Strawberry Jam | Chantilly Cream | D V E
Mojito Tartlet | Mint | Lime | V E
Macaron | Red Velvet | Turkish Delight | D V E
D - Dairy | V - Vegetarian | N - Nuts | E - Egg | F - Fish | A - Alcohol
*Terms and conditions apply. Ronneveldt teas and filter coffee included. Speciality drinks at an extra charge. Other beverages such as soft drinks not included. No substitutions or take-aways. Menu subject to change and image is for illustration and marketing purposes only. Alcohol not for sale to persons under the age of 18. All prices are quoted in ZAR
HIGH TEA AT THE PRESIDENT
Date: Saturday, 3 February 2024
Time: Served from 2pm to 4pm
Cost: R250 per person
email: [email protected] +27 (0)21 434 8111 #ThePreferredLife #AtThePresident