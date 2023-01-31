Join the world this February in wishing South African wine a happy 364th birthday at Groot Constantia Wine Estate

February is the month of love. It is also the month of wine. A more delicious pairing than love and the elixir of the vine would be hard to find. Valentine's Day is a February red-letter day. South African wine lovers have additional reasons to spread the love during the hottest month of the year by celebrating International Syrah Day, Global Drink Wine Day, and Open That Bottle Night.

And now they can relish the addition of another wine day to their February calendars - Happy Birthday South African Wine on 2 February! More than three centuries ago, on 2 February 1659, Jan van Riebeeck, the Dutch Commander of the Cape Colony, entered one simple sentence into his journal: “Heeden is Goode loff van die Caepse druyven d’eerste mael wijn geparst." Roughly translated it means, "Today, praise be to God, wine was pressed from Cape grapes for the first time." And the rest, as they say, is history. The birthday celebration of SA wine launches from Cape Town

The Wine Harvest Commemorative Event is an annual celebration that honours and celebrates the birth of the wine industry in South Africa. The annual Wine Harvest Commemorative Event will be hosted at Groot Constantia Wine Estate in Cape Town on Thursday 2 February. Each February, the winemaking community asks for the new harvest to be blessed and recognises the role players in the South African wine industry for their pioneering contribution. It is open for all to attend on the day through a free online link at www.sawineharvest.co.za. Dr Ernest Messina, Chairperson of the Groot Constantia Trust, believes that acknowledging people for their leadership and vision is of great importance. Dr Messina, a prominent business leader and academic explains: "Not only is it important to build strong traditions, such as the blessing of the harvest, but also to honour those who lead the way in taking the SA wine industry to a new level of excellence in an inclusive way. The visionary leadership of these exceptional individuals is crucial to sustaining and growing the industry. They pave the way for future generations to help unlock their talent, passion and commitment for wine, and ultimately leave a unique legacy that will make South Africa proud."

How you can join the world in wishing SA wine a happy 364th birthday Wines of South Africa (WoSA), the official international marketing body for the SA wine industry, encourage revellers to fill their glasses to make the most of the month of love and wine. South African wine celebrates a happy 364th birthday at Groot Constantia Wine Estate.

Here are some suggestions on how to celebrate the birthday of South African wine. Add Thursday, 2 February 2023, to your calendar and celebrate South Africa's lasting wine legacy throughout the month. The Wine Harvest Commemorative Event can be attended virtually on Thursday 2 February at 20:30 using a free online link at www.sawineharvest.co.za, making it possible for anyone and everyone to join in.