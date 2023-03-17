Lay’s reveals new flavours inspired by Netflix’s hit series

The Korean series which follows eight thieves who stage a spectacular heist is a fan favourite, topping the Netflix global watchlist when it was released. Lay's has created two unique flavours: the Japanese Yakitori Chicken and Brazilian Spicy Salsa in celebration of the series’ beloved characters, Tokyo and Rio. Thinly sliced and prepared with a meticulous approach to quality and flavour, the tantalising new additions are part of Lay’s consistent innovation, bringing exciting flavours and textures from around the world to South Africa.

Those familiar with the premise of the series know that the Professor’s plans are always unexpected to keep the Money Heist team one step ahead of everyone else – much like the introduction of these taste-tingling Lay’s international flavours. Fans will be treated to a heist inspired campaign across key media touchpoints. While viewers enjoy the thrilling flavours in lounges across the country, they will remain intrigued by the experience of the limited edition range while enjoying the show - truly the ultimate mastermind-level partnership. Lay’s is also celebrating this new range with a consumer competition where 2 lucky winners and their partners will win a trip to Rio or Tokyo.

How to enter: Buy the Lay’s 120g Japanese Yakitori Chicken or the Brazilian spicy Salsa Flavours

WhatsApp "Heist" to 0872405390 and follow prompts to stand a chance to win instant prizes and 1 of 2 trips to either Tokyo or Rio. T’s and C’s apply South Africa, are you ready for the #LaysHeist?