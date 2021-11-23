LOOK: Bernini Frizzante has a stylish new look and manicure - friendly cap for summer

Bernini – SA’s much loved real Natural Sparkling Grape Frìzzante – reveals a sophisticated new look and easy-open cap, offering Glow Getters the chance to step up and enjoy the Frìzzante they’ve always loved, with more convenience and style.

The Squad has spoken, and Bernini has delivered - with a new manicure-friendly, easy-open cap that is designed with the glamorous and independent lifestyle of the Bernini woman in mind – offering the ultimate convenience and easy accessibility. With a bold yet feminine new shape and delicate embossing, the beautiful new-look Bernini bottle has been expertly designed to accentuate the sparkle and glow within. An easy open cap to release the delicious real grape taste and delicate bubbles within, is a seamless move that brings every sip to life – so that Glow Getters go about living their lives with style and flair. ‘’Our Glow Getters are always finding new ways to glow up in their lives and show us how it’s done – so naturally we had to dial up the glow ourselves’’ says Bernini Marketing Manager Tania Kotze.

‘’Bernini prides itself on being a brand with its finger on the pulse - that is why it is South Africa's much loved Frìzzante drink for empowered women with style, confidence and glam. With our bold new look and improved features, we are taking the Bernini experience to the next level, and we invite our Squad to step into the spotlight and shine with us. They are the ones we celebrate with when we step up, because they inspire us to ‘#GlowUpOnOurWayUp’ she emphasizes. Bernini is a grape-based, ready-to-drink alcoholic brand produced in South Africa using only the finest quality ingredients. This premium RTD range is currently available in three variants – Classic, Blush and Amber. Anyone who would like to be part of the Bernini conversation on social media can visit the Facebook page or follow Bernini on Instagram @BerniniSA and Twitter @BerniniSA.